Troubled By Losses, Businessman Attempts Suicide At Delhi Metro Station

The man had come from Chandigarh to visit his sister in Delhi's Rohini, police said. (Representational)

A 32-year-old businessman was critically injured today after he jumped before a moving train at a Delhi Metro station, officials said.

The man, identified as Sanant Goel, said he contemplated suicide as he suffered huge losses in his business, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) Mohammed Ali said.

"The man was critically injured. His right leg got severed in the suicide bid. He was rushed to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. He is a resident of Chandigarh and had come to visit his sister in Rohini," the police added.

The incident comes a day after a 46-year-old Delhi Police ASI allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a train at the Jahangirpuri metro station on the busy Yellow Line.

