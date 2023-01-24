Strong Tremors In Delhi, Surrounding Areas As 5.8 Earthquake Hits Nepal

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 hit Nepal on Tuesday with strong tremors being felt across Delhi and surrounding areas.

"An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 on the Richter Scale hit Nepal at 2:28 pm today," National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The quake's epicentre was in Nepal at a place 148 km east of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, it added.

Residents of Delhi-NCR took to social media to share videos of ceiling fans and household objects shaking during the tremors that lasted less than a minute.

There have been no reports of damage caused by the earthquake so far.