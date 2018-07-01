Tremors Felt In Delhi, Gurgaon After Earthquake In Haryana's Sonepat

Strong tremors were felt in Delhi and parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday evening for a few seconds after a 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck Haryana's Sonepat.
The earthquake struck Sonepat, around 45 kilometers from the national capital, at 3:37 pm.
There have been no reports of any damage or casualties.
Many people from Delhi, Gurgaon and Ghaziabad took to Twitter just after they felt the earthquake tremors.
Is there an #earthquake in Delhi & NCR?????— Addu #GG🌟 (@dreamsredefined) July 1, 2018
Stay Safe Guys!
#Earthquake in Delhi friends and family please be safe— Ramesh Solanki (@Rajput_Ramesh) July 1, 2018