Tremors Felt In Delhi, Gurgaon After Earthquake In Haryana's Sonepat

The earthquake struck Sonipat, around 45 kilometers from the national capital,at 3:37 pm.

Delhi | Edited by | Updated: July 01, 2018 16:15 IST
There have been no reports of any damage or casualties.

New Delhi: 

Strong tremors were felt in Delhi and parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday evening for a few seconds after a 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck Haryana's Sonepat.

The earthquake struck Sonepat, around 45 kilometers from the national capital, at 3:37 pm.

There have been no reports of any damage or casualties.

Many people from Delhi, Gurgaon and Ghaziabad took to Twitter just after they felt the earthquake tremors.

 

