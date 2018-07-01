Tremors Felt In Delhi, Gurgaon After Earthquake In Haryana's Sonepat

There have been no reports of any damage or casualties.

Strong tremors were felt in Delhi and parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday evening for a few seconds after a 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck Haryana's Sonepat.

The earthquake struck Sonepat, around 45 kilometers from the national capital, at 3:37 pm.

There have been no reports of any damage or casualties.

Many people from Delhi, Gurgaon and Ghaziabad took to Twitter just after they felt the earthquake tremors.

Is there an #earthquake in Delhi & NCR?????

Stay Safe Guys! — Addu #GG🌟 (@dreamsredefined) July 1, 2018