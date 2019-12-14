Traffic Advisory For Delhi In View Of Congress Mega Rally

Bharat Bachao Congress rally: There can be diversions on bus routes, the traffic advisory said.

Ahead of Congress' “Bharat Bachao” mega rally at Ramlila Maidan and protests at Jantar Mantar, traffic jams are expected on Saturday in Central Delhi.



In a traffic advisory issued by the Delhi Police, no commercial vehicles will be allowed from Delhi Gate and Rajghat to JLN Marg; Guru Nanak Chowk to Ajmeri Gate; Kamla Market towards Hamdard; DDU-Minto Light Point towards Kamla Market; Ajmeri Gate to Hamdard Chowk; and Mirdard to Turkman Gate.



No traffic will be allowed on following roads - Ranjeet Singh flyover from Barakhambha Road to Guru Nanak Chowk; Vivekanand Marg both sides; JLN Mark (from Rajghat to Delhi Gate); Kamla Market to Guru Nanak Chowk; Chaman Lal Marg near VIP Gate; and Paharganj Chowk towards Ajmeri Gate, the traffic advisory said.



Depending upon the number of people participating in the “Bharat Bachao” rally, there can be diversions on bus routes too, the traffic advisory said.



Party workers from across the country are participating in this rally, which is being organised to highlight several issues including "sluggish economy, rising unemployment, and farmers' problems."



The rally of the Congress party was earlier scheduled to be held on November 30 but was later postponed to December 14 in view of the Winter Session of the Parliament, which concluded on Friday.