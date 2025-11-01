To Curb Pollution, No Entry Of BS4 Commercial Vehicles In Delhi From Today

In a major step to curb rising air pollution, the Delhi government has banned the entry of all commercial vehicles with BS4 (Bharat Stage 4) engines into the national capital starting today.

The decision, issued by the Delhi Transport Department under the directive of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), came into effect on November 1.

According to the new rule, only commercial vehicles equipped with BS6-compliant engines will be permitted entry into Delhi. The restriction applies to all categories, such as light, medium and heavy goods vehicles, if they operate on BS4 engines.

The move is aimed at combating the city's worsening air quality, which has reached hazardous levels in recent weeks.

According to a report in NDTV India, experts have welcomed the decision, saying it will push transport operators to upgrade their fleets to cleaner BS6 standards. An environmental expert said that the move is vital for improving Delhi's deteriorating air quality and stressed that its effectiveness will depend on strict enforcement.

Who Gets Exemption

As per the CAQM notification, only BS4 vehicles registered within Delhi will be allowed to operate inside the city limits. Commercial vehicles powered by CNG, LNG or electricity are exempt from the ban and can move freely, as they emit significantly lower levels of pollutants. Private vehicles, taxis and app-based cabs such as Ola and Uber will also remain unaffected by the restrictions.

What Is The BS4 Standard

The Bharat Stage (BS) emission standards were introduced by the government to regulate vehicular emissions. The BS4 standard, which came into force nationwide on April 1, 2020, mandates lower emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx), particulate matter (PM) and carbon monoxide (CO). The newer BS6 norms are even stricter, further reducing permissible emission levels and improving engine efficiency.

How Will Enforcement Work

To ensure compliance, the Delhi Transport Department has installed RFID scanning systems at all border entry points to detect BS4 vehicles. Authorities have warned that violators will face severe penalties, including permit cancellations and fines of up to Rs 20,000.

Officials have also urged transporters and drivers to cooperate with the city's anti-pollution campaign, emphasising that the measure is needed to protect public health and improve air quality in the capital.