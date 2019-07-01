Tight Security At Delhi Market After Two Groups Clash Over Parking Space

Delhi Police said security at Hauz Qazi has been strengthened

Tension prevailed in central Delhi's Hauz Qazi on Monday after a fight broke out between two groups over parking space on Sunday night, the police said.

A man was allegedly thrashed by some people, suspected to be drunk, over parking at the busy market, after which another group came to his rescue and it turned into a group clash, news agency PTI reported. A temple was also allegedly vandalised, PTI reported.

"After some altercation and scuffle over a parking issue in Hauz Qazi, tension arose between two groups of people from different communities. We have taken legal action and all efforts are being made to pacify feelings and bring about amity. People are requested to help in restoring normalcy," the Deputy Commissioner of Police of central Delhi tweeted.

The police said they have deployed extra personnel at the area and have tightened security.

With inputs from PTI

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability