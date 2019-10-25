3 In Delhi Rob Delivery Man, Wanted Expensive Gifts For Girlfriends: Police

Two of the accused were arrested by the Delhi police while search is on for the third.

Two men were arrested for allegedly robbing a delivery boy of an online shopping portal to give their girlfriends expensive gifts, the police said today.

They have been identified as Shashank Aggarwal, 32, a resident of Shastri Nagar Delhi, and Amar Singh, 29, a resident of Shakurbasti, the police said.

On Thursday, a delivery boy had come to Punjabi Bagh to deliver a parcel when three men snatched it from him. The parcel contained several gift items, including mobile phones, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, the police arrested Shashank Aggarwal and Amar Singh who disclosed that they had earlier worked at an online e-shopping portal as delivery boys and knew that people used to order several gift items during Diwali, the police said.

They were also aware of the process of delivery. The accused had planned to rob a delivery boy in order to give expensive gifts to their girlfriends, including an I-phone 11, to impress them, the police said.

Their third accomplice Vishal is on run and efforts are being made to arrest him, the police said. The snatched parcel bag has been recovered, they said.

