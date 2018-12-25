Three Arrested For Trying To Extort Rs 1 Crore From Delhi Businessman

During interrogation, the accused said they wanted to get easy money. (Representational)

Delhi Police arrested three persons on charges of trying to extort Rs 1 crore from a businessman in the name of dreaded gangster Ashok Pradhan at west Delhi, an officer said on Monday.

Neeraj, Bhojraj and their accomplice Yogender were arrested on Saturday night following a police raid at Najafgarh's Nangli village.

"Neeraj and his accomplices were trying to extort Rs 1 crore from a Dwarka-based businessman. They had called up the victim in the first week of November. The accused told the businessman they were shooters belonging to dreaded gangster Ashok Pradhan, threatening to kidnap and kill his son if he did not give them the extortion amount," a senior police officer told IANS.

"The victim later complained to the Dwarka North Police Station. During investigation, the police teams with the help of call details and technical surveillance tracked the location of the accused and raided them," the officer said.

"During interrogation, the accused said they wanted to get easy money, so they made a plan to extort the businessman. We are trying to establish their connection with gangster Ashok Pradhan," said the officer.