Three Arrested For Stealing Mobile Phone, Jewellery In Delhi: Police

Three people were arrested for allegedly robbing a 21-year-old man while he was waiting to pick up food from a delivery boy in east Delhi's Shahdara, the police said today.

The accused -- Paramjit, 24, Ajay, 21, and Bhagat Ram, 21, are all residents of Kasturba Nagar. They were also previously involved in multiple cases of robbery and snatching, the police said.

The incident took place on Sunday.

The man, Kunal Verma, was waiting for a food delivery person near DTU Jhilmil in Shahdara, when three men approached him, pointed a sharp-edged weapon towards him and took away his mobile phone, chain, two gold earrings and some cash, the police said.

The accused fled towards the Krishna Market Jhuggi in Vivek Vihar. A case under appropriate sections was registered in this regard, the police said.

"During investigation, our team collected CCTV footages of the incident and identified the criminals. The team also conducted raids and arrested three persons," said Amit Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara).

All three accused have accepted their involvement in the incident. One mobile and one set of earrings was recovered from their possession, he said.