'Thought We'll Die': Manipur Couple Kicked, Punched By Group In Delhi

A man, his wife, his sister and their family friend from Manipur were assaulted by a group in Delhi

Two men and two women from Manipur were assaulted by a group of eight-nine people on a street at night in southeast Delhi's Sunlight Colony. The incident that happened on Thursday was captured on mobile from a balcony across the street. The video has been shared widely on social media.

A first information report (FIR) was filed on Friday night against several unknown accused, a police officer at Sunlight Colony said. NDTV has seen a copy of the FIR. The charges include sexual assault.

The faces of two of the accused are clearly seen on CCTV footage, the complainant told reporters outside Sunlight Colony police station after filing the FIR late on Friday.

The mobile footage shows the four people - a man, his wife, his sister, and a family friend - being punched, kicked and dragged on the narrow street by the group.

"My wife and I and my sister were dropping a friend home after dinner at 11 pm when two men and a woman approached us, saying their mobile battery is dead, and they need help to book a cab to Munirka (in south Delhi)," said the man who has a black eye and swollen cheeks.

"We agreed to help. While booking the cab, the man who asked for help started passing lewd comments against my wife and sister. When we objected to their behaviour, they became aggressive, called some eight-nine of their friends and started beating us," the man said, adding he has given details in the FIR that has been corroborated with the mobile video and CCTV footage.

His wife alleged the group pulled her hair, kicked her on the ground and tried to drag her. "I thought I was going to die, everyone was going to die as they did not stop beating us, no one stopped them too," said the woman, showing bruises on her knees.

"We were walking when they asked for help to book a cab, and this is what they have done to us," she added, and broke down in front of the police station.

A CCTV grab of some of the accused in the Sunlight Colony assault case in Delhi

In a statement, the police said they took the man to hospital, where doctors reported abrasion on the knees, redness and swelling in the eyes, and swelling on the forehead, indicating serious assault.

The police said they are working to catch all of them, and will start with the two men seen on the CCTV footage.