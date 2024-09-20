Teen Delhi University Student, Returning Home After His Birthday Party, Dies In Car Crash

The victim was a resident of Etawah in Uttar Pradesh

A 19-year-old Delhi University student died after his car crashed into a guardrail near Rajghat in Delhi on Thursday. The victim, Aishwarya Pandey, was returning from Gurugram after celebrating his birthday with his four friends, who were also injured when the guardrail pierced through their vehicle, a Hyundai Venue.

Pandey, a first-year BA student of Deshbandhu College, was admitted to LNJP Hospital where he was put on ventilation support. He died late on Thursday.

According to sources, the students were under the influence of alcohol.

#WATCH | 5 people including 4 students of Delhi University suffered injuries and were admitted to hospital after their car met with an accident in the Shantivan area of Delhi. They were returning from Gurugram after celebrating the birthday of one of the injured. Initial… pic.twitter.com/Yjew3mGfk8 — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2024

"It was Pandey's birthday on Wednesday. He threw a party for his friends and had rented a car. While returning to Delhi, he gave the keys to his friend Aishwarya Mishra to drive," the news agency PTI quoted a senior police officer as saying.

He was sitting behind the driver and suffered serious injuries.

Pandey, a resident of Etawah in Uttar Pradesh, was living in a hostel in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar. Both his parents are dead.

"He lost his father, who worked for a private company, due to an illness, and his mother, a teacher, died in a road accident," a relative said.

Mishra, who also hailed from Etawah, suffered critical injuries and was admitted to a private hospital in Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Delhi) MK Meena said a case under sections 281 (rash driving) and 125(a) (causing hurt by act endangering the life of personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita had been registered and a probe is underway from all angles to ascertain the actual cause of the accident.