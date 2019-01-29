Teen Changed From Salwar Kameez To Suit After Killing Delhi Couple: Cops

Decomposed bodies of an elderly couple were found in their south Delhi home. (Representational)

The 17-year-old arrested for killing an elderly couple in southeast Delhi's Amar Colony had entered their house wearing a salwar kameez and left in a "corporate" attire the next day after committing the crime, police said on Tuesday.

The decomposed bodies of Virender Kumar Khaneja (77) and his wife Sarla Khaneja (72) were found inside their house on January 27. Their domestic help and her teenage son were arrested the next day.

Interrogation revealed that domestic help had opened the door of the couple's residence to let her son enter the flat in a woman's disguise. Police say the boy strangled the elderly couple and also stole jewellery from the house.

When the boy left the house the next day, he was in corporate attire. He was holding a hand-bag and a trolley containing stolen cash and was pretending to talk to someone.

The clothes he wore while leaving the house and the keys of the couple's car and house were recovered Tuesday.