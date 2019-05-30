Techie Turned Chain Snatcher Arrested In Delhi

Police said the accused was a Polytechnic Diploma holder in Mechanical Trade.

A chain snatcher was arrested while six gold chains and a stolen motorcycle were recovered in Delhi by a team of Special Staff, West District on Wednesday, a police official in a statement said.

Monika Bhardwaj, Deputy Commissioner of Police in a statement said: "Manoj Kumar was apprehended after Head Constable Pal posted in Special Staff, West District received a tip-off that two snatchers namely Manoj and his associate would come to Punjabi Bagh area in order to dispose of snatched gold chains."

"A team was constituted under the leadership of Inspector Jai Parkash, In-charge Special Staff, West District and overall supervision of Sandeep Gupta, Assistant Commissioner of Police, West District, Delhi" she added.

A trap was laid after the tipoff and a team spotted two people arriving at Rohtak Road in front of Maharaja Agrasain Hospital in Punjabi Bagh area.

"Manoj was apprehended while his compliance managed to escape after the duo sensed the movement of the police team," DCP Bhardwaj informed.

After an initial investigation, it was disclosed that Manoj along with his accomplices committed several incidents of chain snatching in various parts of West Delhi.

DCP Bhardwaj said the accused was a "Polytechnic Diploma holder in Mechanical Trade but turned snatcher to fulfil his desire of lavish lifestyle. He was in close compliance with the topmost snatchers named Rajesh, Ajay, and Golu."

Further investigation in the matter is under progress and efforts are being made to arrest his accomplices.