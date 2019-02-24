Swati Maliwal Launches 13-Day 'Padyatra' For Women Safety In Delhi

Swati Maliwal asked people to volunteer as 'Mahila Suraksha Mitrs'.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Sunday launched the 13-day long "Mahila Suraksha Padyatra" to highlight issues of women's safety.

Hundreds of women participated in the march which was led by DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal. The Delhi government's Mahila Suraksha Dal, a pilot project, was also launched on the occasion.

The march started from Rajghat and covered Shakarpur police station, Laxmi Nagar, Trilokpuri and Kalyanpuri -- the crime-infested areas of East Delhi.

Over the next 12 days, the DCW team will walk hundreds of kilometres, connecting with women who need help but fail to reach the commission.

The march will highlight the security lacunae in various parts of the city and seek redressal from authorities.

To involve the masses in making Delhi safe, Ms Maliwal asked people to volunteer as 'Mahila Suraksha Mitrs' and bridge the gap between public and police, as well as support their communities in crisis.

"Swatiji and her team are working tirelessly for the safety and security of women. Best wishes to them for this padyatra," tweeted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.