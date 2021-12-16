Supreme Court's Move To Find Permanent Solution For Pollution In Delhi, Neighbouring Cities

Supreme Court directed Air Quality Management body to invite suggestions to curb pollution

The Supreme Court directed the Commission for Air Quality Management today to invite suggestions of the public and experts about a permanent solution to the problem of air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana took note of a report filed by the commission which informed it that a decision to lift the ban on certain industries has been taken.

"The committee's report states measures that have been taken. So far as construction activities have been taken it's been stated that a decision will be taken tomorrow. We will list the matter in the first week of February. Meanwhile, we direct the commission to invite suggestions of the general public and experts about a permanent solution to the pollution," the bench also comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant said.



