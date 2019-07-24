Super 30 Founder Anand Kumar To Teach In Delhi Government Schools

Super 30, the movie based on Anand Kumar's life, stars Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said today morning that Anand Kumar, the creator of the Super 30 programme that coaches underprivileged children for the IIT entrance exam, had agreed to conduct one class per month for students of the city's government schools.

"Am happy to share that Anand Kumar has agreed to conduct one class every month for Delhi Govt school students. This will be an online, virtual classroom for Class 11,12 students of our schools," Manish Sisodia posted on Twitter.

"My education also took place in a government school. Slowly the gap between a government school and private school is widening. Poor students are finding it difficult. But I am very happy today to see that government schools are becoming equal. It is nice to see smiles on the faces of the students and a desire to learn," Mr Kumar said in a video posted on the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Twitter account.

#Super30 fame Anand Kumar (@teacheranand) speaks about Delhi Govt Schools after visiting Shaheed Hemu Kalani School today with @msisodia and @AtishiAAP to attend the #HappinessUtsav, being organised on anniversary of Happiness Classes.



Share widely 👇 pic.twitter.com/s6r8ZdhIJ2 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) July 24, 2019

The announcement came after Mr Kumar met students at a government school today, in an event organised by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The education minister called Anand Kumar, 46, an inspiration to teachers and students and said "this is what it truly means to be a guru".

Anand Kumar of #Super30 fame visited a #DelhiGovtSchool with me today. His work & personality r inspiration for all teachers across country, as children from humble backgrounds achieve their IIT-JEE dreams. This is what it truly means to be a guru (1/3)

@iHrithik@teacheranand — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) July 24, 2019

Mr Sisodia, who is also Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, also said his government would provide "tax-free status" to Super 30, the Hindi movie based on Mr Kumar's life that stars Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan.

"Delhi Govt will be giving tax-free status to the movie 'Super 30', so that it can inspire students and teachers in Delhi," he tweeted. Mr Kumar thanked the AAP leader for his "kind gesture".

Government schools in the capital have undergone a transformation under the AAP, with a steady increase in Class 12 pass percentage - up 3.6 per cent to 94.24 per cent this year - and funding, which now stands at Rs 14,000 crore.

The improvement to infrastructure and quality of education in Delhi government schools was held up by Mr Sisodia as an indication of the progress made by an AAP government that stormed to power in 2015 by winning 67 of 70 seats in the assembly.

Earlier this month AAP and Mr Sisodia hit back at claims made by BJP working president JP Nadda, who claimed Delhi residents were unhappy with the government.

"I challenge @JPNadda & @VijayGoelBJP to choose top 10 govt schools of BJP education model from any BJP state. I''ll choose top 10 govt schools of Kejriwal education model. I''ll visit your schools, you can visit ours. Let''s then debate- what''s laughing stock and what makes one cry (sic)," Mr Sisodia tweeted.

Last month, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed he now received more requests from parents looking to admit their children in government schools than private-run ones.

"It is our dream that every child born in this country must get high-quality education, regardless of their financial background," Mr Kejriwal said.

With inputs from PTI

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.