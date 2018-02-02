Student Found Dead In Delhi School Toilet, Boys' Fight Caught On CCTV

"The boys had a fight of sorts. They were in the same class and the fight that started in the classroom went on outside. Dadagiri type ka jhagda hua," said a police officer.
Tushar was taken to hospital after being found unconscious in the toilet by some students.
The school claims that he had been unwell and died in hospital, but his parents allege that there was a cover-up. "If he was unwell, why would I send him to school? My son was cold when I touched him. The principal told us he had a stomach ache. He was dead in school," said his mother, surrounded by mourners from the family and neighbourhood.
"Bring back my son, they killed my son," she wept.
Tushar's parents allege that he was chased and beaten up by the three students and left to die in the washroom. And later, they say, the school tried to shield those involved.
There were no injury marks on Tushar's body, say the police as they wait for a post-mortem to establish how he died. Classmates and students who found him in the toilet have been questioned.
The case has chilling parallels to the murder of Pradyuman Thakur, a Class 2 student of Ryan International School in Gurgaon, who was found with his throat slit in a school toilet in September. The police believe Pradyuman was killed by a senior student who wanted the school to postpone exams and a parent-teacher meeting.