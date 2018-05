Rohit Kumar Meena was a student of MR Vivekananda Model School in Dwarka. (File)

Upset over not securing good marks in Class 10 board exam conducted by the CBSE, a 17-year-old student allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Kakrola here today, the police said.The boy, Rohit Kumar Meena, was a student of MR Vivekananda Model School in Dwarka. He had secured 59 per cent marks in the exam.No suicide note has been found but it is suspected that he was upset after the results, they added.He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. The police were informed around 3.45 pm about the incident. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 10 board exam results today.