"Stop Killing Muslims": Hacker Posts Message On Delhi College Website

The website was restored within three hours of being hacked.

Delhi | | Updated: August 03, 2018 22:54 IST
The hacker went by the pseudonym "Blackscorpian ProBro''s". (Representational)

New Delhi: 

The website of Delhi University's Maharaja Agrasen College was hacked on Friday and messages like "Pakistan Zindabad" and "stop killing Muslims". The website was restored by afternoon

"Did you know why you got hacked? Stop killing Muslims. Give free rights to Kashmiris. Yourcredit cards, your bank accounts aren't secure. Be ready to face us". 

"PS: We dumped the whole database and server too. Soon we will publish it. Pakistan Zindabad," read the message posted on the college's website by a hacker who identified himself as  "Blackscorpian ProBro''s". 

"We received a complaint in morning. We are investigating the matter now," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Pankaj Kumar Singh said.
 

For more Delhi news, please click here

