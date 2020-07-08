Delhi Spa Owner Releases Dog On Staff For Demanding Salary, Arrested: Police

Delhi Police arrested the owner of a spa for allegedly releasing a dog to attack her employee.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested the owner of a spa for allegedly releasing a dog to attack her employee who asked for pending salary in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area, officials said.

The incident took place on June 11. The victim got injured and received at least 15 stiches on her face and neck, police said.

She said she had worked in the spa for one-and-half month before the coronavirus lockdown and left the job on March 22.

In her complaint, the victim alleged that when she asked her employer about her dues on June 11, Rajni, the owner, called the victim to her house.

The victim went to Rajni's house in Khirki Extension for her dues where Rajni asked her to do work, following which she would get money. However, when the victim refused to do so, Rajni threatened her and let her dog loose on the victim, according to the First Information Report (FIR).

"On Thursday, a woman lodged a complaint where she stated that one Rajni provoked her dog to bite her when she went to ask for her dues. On her complaint, a case under sections 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and the accused has been arrested,"police official Atul Kumar Thakur said.

When she was screaming, Rajni asked her not to shout as the people would gather after hearing her cry.

The victim was rushed to Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital from where she was referred to Safdarjung Hospital, the police complaint stated.

"I received 15 stiches on my face and neck. I have no idea why she refused to clear my dues," the victim said.

Sapna said that she approached an NGO and MLA Somnath Bharti who helped her to submit a written complaint at Malviya Nagar police station on July 2.

