Soon, Students In Delhi Will Get Driving Licenses From Their Colleges

All colleges and education institutes in Delhi would be covered under this

In a move that will benefit around two lakh students of colleges and academic centres here, the Delhi government has decided to empower institution heads for issuing learner's driving licence, officials said.

The Delhi transport department has formulated a policy that will be notified soon to implement the decision, said a government official.

"Young and studying in Delhi? You can soon get your Learner's Driving License from your college itself. Delhi govt empowers Directors and Principals of Colleges , Polytechnics and ITIs to issue Learner's License. Over 2 lakh students will benefit each year," Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot tweeted .

Advertisement

The principals and directors of all state universities and institutions, Delhi University colleges as well as polytechnic and ITIs of the Delhi government will be covered under the policy, the official said.