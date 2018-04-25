Six-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped By 60-Year-Old In Delhi, Arrested The crime came to light when the girl's mother took her to a doctor after she complained of abdominal pain.

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT The man was arrested on Monday after the girl's parents registered a police complaint. (File) Greater Noida: An elderly man was arrested on charge of sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl living in his neighbourhood in west Delhi, police said on Wednesday. Police said accused Amarjeet, 60, committed the crime on Monday after luring away the girl while she was playing outside her residence in Mangolpuri.



The crime came to light when the girl's mother took her to a doctor after she complained of abdominal pain.



Amarjeet was arrested on Monday night from his residence after her parents registered a police complaint.



Deputy Commissioner of Police MN Tiwari said that police investigations revealed that Amarjeet was an alcoholic and unemployed. He committed the crime under the influence of alcohol.



Amarjeet, who earlier operated an e-rickshaw, was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at Mangolpuri police station.





