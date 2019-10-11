Sheila Dikshit's Son Writes To Congress Leader Who Reversed Her Order

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit has has written a "personal letter" to party leader PC Chacko

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit, son of former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit, has written a "personal letter" to the party's Delhi in-charge PC Chacko.

Mr Dikshit declined to reveal the content of the letter. "It's a personal letter to him and only him. It is not a legal notice and it's not written to Mrs Gandhi (Sonia Gandhi). It's between PC Chacko and me. I don't think the media or anybody else has anything to do with it," Mr Dikshit told ANI.

Before Sheila Dikshit died in July, a letter war had started in Delhi between her and Mr Chacko when Ms Dikshit dissolved the Congress's block committees and Mr Chacko reversed her order.

"It's (letter) written to him (Mr Chacko). If he has leaked the letter, it's his business. It's not mine," Sandeep Dikshit said.

Mr Chacko told ANI only Sandeep Dikshit can tell why he wrote the letter. "After reading the letter, I thought the Congress president should be aware of this letter. So I have forwarded the letter to the Congress president," Mr Chacko said.

"Whether any action or no action, these are all things to be decided in future," Mr Chacko said.

