Sheila Dikshit To Meet Delhi Chief Minister Over Power, Water Issues

The former three-time Delhi chief minister will meet Arvind Kejriwal at his Flagstaff Road home on Wednesday morning along with a party delegation.

Delhi | | Updated: June 11, 2019 18:42 IST
Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit will meet Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tomorrow. (FILE)


New Delhi: 

Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit will meet Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tomorrow to talk about power and water problems being faced by people in the city.

Delhi Congress media secretary Naresh Kumar said the former three-time Delhi chief minister will meet Mr Kejriwal at his Flagstaff Road home on Wednesday morning along with a party delegation.

"Dikshit will meet the Delhi chief minister regarding power and water problems in Delhi," he said in a statement.

Ms Dikshit had on Saturday alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party government coaxed people living in rented accommodations to install separate power meters, following which the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission increased fixed charges benefitting the discoms.

