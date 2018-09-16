23-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Drugged, Raped In South Delhi

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man on the pretext of providing her a job (Representational)

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man on the pretext of providing her a job in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, police said on Saturday.

In her complaint to the police, the survivor alleged that she used to talk to a person named Atul Gupta who assured her that he would arrange a job for her, said Vijay Kumar, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (south).

She claimed that the accused presented himself as a reputed personality. On September 2, Gupta called her at a cinema hall and offered her a cold drink, Mr Kumar said.

When the survivor consumed the drink, she felt dizzy following which the accused took her to a room in Shahpur Jatt in south Delhi, the woman said in her complaint.

A medical examination of the survivor was conducted at AIIMS and a case was registered in connection with the incident, the DCP said.

During investigation, CCTV footage was examined which raised doubts over the allegations levelled by the survivor, the police said, adding that a probe into the matter was underway.