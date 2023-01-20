Several Flights Delayed, 16 Trains Late Due To Low Visibility In Delhi

Delhi witnessed shallow fog this morning. (File)

Several flights were delayed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi on Friday due to low visibility amid fog, according to the airport authorities. However, no flight diversions were reported till 7 am, they added.

"Flights were delayed due to bad weather amid fog in the national capital. Visibility is very low at the airport," a passenger at Delhi airport told ANI.

The Northern Railway informed that 16 trains were also running late due to fog.

According to officials of Northern Railway, trains including Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express, Malda Town-Delhi Farakka Express, Banaras-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express, Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail and Visakhapatnam-New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express, "are running late by up to 1 hour."

The national capital witnessed shallow fog on Friday morning with Safdarjung and Palam recording a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius, according to India Meteorological Department.

