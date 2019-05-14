Services On Magenta Line Affected Due To Technical Snag

The 38.2-km Magenta Line connects Botanical Garden in Noida to Janakpuri West in west Delhi

Normal services on Delhi Metro's Terminal 1 IGI Airport to Shankar Vihar section of Magenta Line was hit because of a technical snag, due to which trains will operate at restricted speed in the affected stretch, the DMRC said today.

"Magenta Line Update - Slow movement of trains from Terminal 1 IGI Airport to Shankar Vihar will continue today due to a precautionary speed restriction. Please allow for some extra time in your commute," the DMRC tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the DMRC said that the speed of trains was restricted from Terminal 1 IGI Airport to Shankar Vihar due to technical issues.

Later, the mass transit agency said that normal services had been resumed. However, technical issues in the above-mentioned stretch cropped up again, affecting regular services.

