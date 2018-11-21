Services On Delhi Metro's Blue Line Affected Due To Technical Snag

Services on Delhi Metro's Blue Line were affected for nearly an hour on Tuesday night. (File)

Services on Delhi Metro's Blue Line were affected for nearly an hour on Tuesday night due to signalling issues, the officials said.

Many commuters complained of delay in train services at Rajiv Chowk and Barakhamba metro stations.

"The signalling issue cropped up around 10 pm and due that there was bunching of trains. We have almost sorted the issue," a senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official said.

Manoj, a commuter, said he got stranded at Rajiv Chowk around 10:15 pm.

"There was no train service on Blue Line towards Dwarka for over 20 minutes. The crowd kept increasing at the platform," he said.

The Blue Line connects Dwarka and Noida/Vaishali.

Services are being gradually restored, the official said.