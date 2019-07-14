Services Disrupted On Delhi Metro's Magenta Line

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), train services are temporarily being run between two loops - Jankapuri West and R K Puram metro stations, and Botanical Garden and Kalkaji metro stations.

Delhi | | Updated: July 14, 2019 10:32 IST
At present there is single line train movement between R K Puram and Kalkaji, the DMRC said


New Delhi: 

Train services on the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line were disrupted due to a technical issue on Sunday morning, leading to a single line train movement between R K Puram and Kalkaji, the DMRC said.

