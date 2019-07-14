Services Disrupted On Delhi Metro's Magenta Line

At present there is single line train movement between R K Puram and Kalkaji, the DMRC said

Train services on the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line were disrupted due to a technical issue on Sunday morning, leading to a single line train movement between R K Puram and Kalkaji, the DMRC said.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), train services are temporarily being run between two loops - Jankapuri West and R K Puram metro stations, and Botanical Garden and Kalkaji metro stations.

Magenta Line Update



Due to a technical issue, train services will be run in following loops temporarily:

1) Between Janakpuri West & R K Puram

2) Between Botanical Garden & Kalkaji



There is single line train movement between R K Puram & Kalkaji temporarily. - Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) July 14, 2019

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.