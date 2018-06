Service Briefly Affected On Delhi Metro's Violet Line Due To Snag

Train services were normal after 30 minutes

Services were affected for 30 minutes tonight on the Violet Line of the Delhi Metro due to some technical snag, officials said.The Line-6 connects Kashmere Gate station in Delhi to Escorts Mujesar station in Faridabad and is one of the busiest corridors."There was minor delay or bunching of trains on the line from 9:30-10 pm. This was due to some signalling error around 9:30 pm, and as a result IDs of trains were lost and were given afresh in this period," a senior DMRC official said. Train services are running normal on Line-6 now, he said.