Security Tightened In Delhi Ahead Of Republic Day Celebration, Ram Temple Event

Security has been tightened in Delhi ahead of Republic Day celebrations and the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

The Delhi Police has been put on alert and is using 'flare guns' or very light pistols (VLP) to light up the forest area of northeast Delhi, the official said.

"The security measures have been tightened ahead of (events on) January 22 and 26. On Tuesday night, we used flare guns to light up the forest area of northeast to check any illegal activities," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

The northeast area is considered a sensitive area, he said.

"Intensive patrolling and combing operation along the Yamuna River bank and Khadar area is going on in view of upcoming Republic Day. No one will be allowed to breach law and order," DCP Tirkey said.

More than 8,000 police personnel have already been deployed across Delhi for the January 26 parade.

The night patrolling staffers, who have been directed to check hotels, guest houses, and dharamshalas, are checking security measures in place at these facilities, particularly near the railway stations and inter-state bus terminals, and their records to know who is visiting the national capital and for what purpose.

