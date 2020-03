The accused was handed over to the Delhi police for further investigation (Representational)

A 45-year-old woman was arrested by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at a metro station in for carrying four bullets in her bag, officials said today.

The incident took place at around 1 pm on Sunday.

The officials said the woman, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, had four bullets of .32-bore calibre in her bag and it was detected by the CISF personnel during checking.

She was handed over to the Delhi police for further probe, they added.