Bike-Borne Men Assault, Stab 19-Year-Old Man To Death In Delhi

Sector 3, Rohini, Delhi: Police have initiated an investigation into the incident (Representational)

A 19-year-old man was stabbed to death by two unidentified persons in Delhi's Rohini at Sector 3, police said Saturday.

The dead man was identified as Vardaan, a resident of Vijay Vihar area in Rohini, they said.

According to a senior police officer, the incident occurred at around 10.30 pm on Friday when Vardaan, along with his friend Vinay, went to Rohini Sector-3 to meet his friend.

On the instance of Vinay, the eyewitness, a case under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code was registered at a police station in Rohini, police said.

Vinay stated that when he, along with Vardaan, was standing outside the house of the latter's friend in Sector-3, two unidentified bike-borne men accosted them and started thrashing Vardaan, police said.

Later, they attacked Vardaan multiple times with a knife and when Vinay tried to resist them, they threw a stone on his head and escaped from the spot, they said.

Vardaan was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead, the officer said.

Police have initiated the investigation and are working on leads which they have received.

Further details are awaited, they added.

