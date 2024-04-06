Rs 5 Lakh Per Newborn: How Delhi's Child-Trafficking Racket Unravelled

Further investigation into the matter is underway, CBI said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided several locations across Delhi in connection with child trafficking. Two newborn babies were rescued from a house located in Keshavpuram, shedding light on a sinister underworld of infant trade.

According to CBI sources, newborns were being bought and sold as commodities in the black market. The CBI is currently in the midst of interrogating all parties involved, including both the woman who sold the children and the buyers themselves.

The scope of this operation extends far beyond the borders of Delhi, with the CBI making arrests of individuals involved in trafficking seven to eight children across the National Capital Region (NCR).

Among those arrested are a hospital ward boy and several other women. According to CBI sources, approximately 10 children have been sold within the past month alone.

The CBI investigation has now spread its reach across multiple states, with several major hospitals coming under intense scrutiny. Newborns were being sold for exorbitant sums ranging from Rs 4 to 5 lakh, the sources said.

