29-Year-Old Man Shot Dead In Delhi's Rohini: Police

A 29-year-old man was shot dead in a suspected case of gangwar in northwest Delhi's Rohini area, police said on Thursday.

Shekhar Rana was a resident of Kheda Kalan village in Alipur and worked as a financer, they said.

The K N Katju Marg Police Station received information about the incident at around 10 pm on Wednesday, police said.

Rana was found inside a car bearing Chandigarh registration number, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said.

He had two bullet wounds, one on the right rib and the second on the left thigh, and a total of eight to nine rounds were fired, police said.

The victim was initially rushed to Baba Saheb Ambedkar (BSA) hospital and later referred to Max Pitampura but succumbed to injuries, the DCP said, adding efforts are being made to arrest the accused.

Speaking to reporters, the deceased's father Inderjeet said, "We got to know that there are four to five accused people. My elder son was also killed earlier. We have relatives in Tajpur village from where gangster Tillu Tajpuriya belongs. We demand justice and police should nab the accused."

