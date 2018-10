The girl's mother approached the police following which a case was registered.

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by the driver of her school van driver in Delhi. The incident took place in Rohini's Shahbad Dairy area, the police said on Tuesday.

The girl told her mother on Monday that she does not wish to go to the school as the van driver does "bad things" to her, the police added.

The girl's mother approached the police following which a case was registered. The 39-year-old driver was arrested on Monday.