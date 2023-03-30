Riot Control Force In Delhi's Jahangirpuri For Massive Ram Navami Rally

A large Ram Navami procession was held today in Delhi's Jahangirpuri amid heavy police deployment. Ram Navami is being celebrated on March 30.

Police and riot control force was deployed in the area ahead of the rally. Visuals showed hundreds of people, flanked by security officials, marching in Jahangirpuri.

The group had sought permission to hold a 'Shree Ram Bhagwan Pratima Yatra' in North-West Delhi's Jahangirpuri, which was rocked by violence during a Hanuman Jayanti procession last year.

Police had yesterday denied the group's request to hold a 5 kilometre rally in the area. Police asked them to restrict their celebrations to a park.

Police said that permission for praying at a park on Ramzan has also been denied.

Last year, clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri in the national capital on April 16, leaving eight police personnel and a local resident injured. According to the police, there was stone throwing and arson during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched.