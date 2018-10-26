Ridiculed For His Moves, He Allegedly Shot Dead Delhi Dance Instructor

Police is yet to identify the man who killed the dance instructor. (Representational)

A dance instructor in his 20s was allegedly shot dead by an unidentified man after he made fun of his dance moves during a Valmiki Jayanti procession, police said Friday.

The man, identified as Avinash Sangwan was at with his friends at the procession. He got into an argument with the accused after he made fun of his dance moves, a senior police officer said.

The accused then took out a pistol and shot at him.

A video of the incident shot by one of the persons at the procession shows the victim dancing at the event. He is seen removing his t-shirt before falling down. Later, the people around him noticed a bullet injury his chest. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the DCP said.

Based on the video, police have received the got hold of the pictures of the accused. However, he is yet to be identified and arrested.

The dance instructor's friends are being questioned by police to establish the sequence of events, he added.

For more Delhi news, click here.