Residents Of Unauthorised Delhi Colonies Thank PM Narendra Modi For Granting Ownership Rights

A delegation of over 200 people, including BJP MPs from Delhi, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi this afternoon to thank him for the recent decision to provide ownership rights of properties to residents of unauthorised colonies in the city.

The Union Cabinet last month approved a proposal to grant ownership rights to people living in 1,797 unauthorised colonies in Delhi, a move that is estimated to benefit 40 lakh people in the city.

Delhi BJP's media relations head Neelkant Bakshi said the delegation included residents of unauthorised colonies as well as activists who have been waging a struggle for ownership rights for many years in such colonies.

The delegation also included all seven Lok Sabha MPs of the party from Delhi and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel.

The meeting happened at 4:30 pm.

PM in Delhi: A policy has been made for this with the aim of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,' in all the colonies. "Iss dharam ke log hain toh unko toh fayda milega, uss dharam wale ko nahi milega. BJP ko vote milte hain, uss colony mein toh laabh milega," this won't happen. https://t.co/x9XRx92e4bpic.twitter.com/AWytIIYSwS - ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2019

The delegation led by Delhi BJP chief and North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari, thanked the Prime Minister over his government's decision for providing ownership right to residents of 1,797 unauthorised colonies in the city.

Mr Tiwari had earlier claimed that a Bill will be passed in the Parliament's Winter Session to give residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi ownership rights of their properties.

Regularisation of unauthorised colonies has remained a major poll issue in Delhi for decades. The BJP and the ruling AAP have been vying to take credit for giving ownership rights to the people living in these settlements, ahead of Assembly elections due next year.

BJP is already holding public meetings in unauthorised colonies telling local residents about the Modi government's move to help them get ownership rights of their properties.

The Aam Aadmi Party leadership, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, have claimed that it was the ruling party in Delhi that sent a proposal for regularisation of unauthorised colonies that has been accepted by the Centre.



