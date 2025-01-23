Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Republic Day 2025: Roads To Avoid For The Parade In Delhi

The Republic Day parade will start from Vijay Chowk and proceed through Kartavya Path.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Republic Day 2025: Roads To Avoid For The Parade In Delhi
The advisory outlines the parade route, roads to avoid and alternate routes. (Representational)

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory for commuters ahead of the Republic Day parade on January 26. The advisory outlines the parade route, roads to avoid, alternate routes, and other essential information to ensure a smooth and safe commute for all.

Parade Route

The Republic Day parade will start from Vijay Chowk and proceed through Kartavya Path, C-Hexagon, R/A Statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, and finally culminate at the Red Fort.

Roads to Avoid

  • Vijay Chowk to India Gate until the parade is over
  • Rafi Marg, Janpath, and Man Singh Road until the parade is over
  • C-Hexagon until the parade crosses Tilak Marg
  • Tilak Marg, BSZ Marg, and Subhash Marg in both directions

Alternate Routes

  • North-South Corridor: Ring Road Ashram Chowk to Sarai Kale Khan to IP Flyover to Rajghat to Ring Road
  • From Madarsa to Lodhi Road 'T' point to Aurobindo Marg to AIIMS Chowk to Ring Road to Dhaula Kuan to Vande Mataram Marg to Shankar Road to Park Street or Mandir Marg
  • East-West Corridor: Ring Road to Bhairon Road to Mathura Road to Lodhi Road to Aurobindo Road to AIIMS Chowk to Ring Road to Dhaula Kuan to Vande Mataram Marg to Shankar Road to Park Street or Mandir Marg
  • Ring Road to Boulevard Road to Barf Khana Chowk to Rani Jhansi Flyover to Faiz Road to Vande Mataram Marg to R/A Shankar Road
  • Ring Road to ISBT to Chandgi Ram Akhara to IP College to Mall Road to Azadpur to Punjabi Bagh

Earlier, the Delhi police issued an advisory saying no heavy, medium or light goods vehicles were allowed to enter Delhi borders from January 22, 9 pm, until the full dress rehearsals of the Republic Day parade on January 23. Essential services were exempt from these restrictions.

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Republic Day 2025, Republic Day, Republic Day Parade
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.