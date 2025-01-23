Republic Day 2025: Roads To Avoid For The Parade In Delhi

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory for commuters ahead of the Republic Day parade on January 26. The advisory outlines the parade route, roads to avoid, alternate routes, and other essential information to ensure a smooth and safe commute for all.

Parade Route

The Republic Day parade will start from Vijay Chowk and proceed through Kartavya Path, C-Hexagon, R/A Statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, and finally culminate at the Red Fort.



Roads to Avoid

Vijay Chowk to India Gate until the parade is over

Rafi Marg, Janpath, and Man Singh Road until the parade is over

C-Hexagon until the parade crosses Tilak Marg

Tilak Marg, BSZ Marg, and Subhash Marg in both directions

Alternate Routes

North-South Corridor: Ring Road Ashram Chowk to Sarai Kale Khan to IP Flyover to Rajghat to Ring Road

From Madarsa to Lodhi Road 'T' point to Aurobindo Marg to AIIMS Chowk to Ring Road to Dhaula Kuan to Vande Mataram Marg to Shankar Road to Park Street or Mandir Marg

East-West Corridor: Ring Road to Bhairon Road to Mathura Road to Lodhi Road to Aurobindo Road to AIIMS Chowk to Ring Road to Dhaula Kuan to Vande Mataram Marg to Shankar Road to Park Street or Mandir Marg

Ring Road to Boulevard Road to Barf Khana Chowk to Rani Jhansi Flyover to Faiz Road to Vande Mataram Marg to R/A Shankar Road

Ring Road to ISBT to Chandgi Ram Akhara to IP College to Mall Road to Azadpur to Punjabi Bagh

Earlier, the Delhi police issued an advisory saying no heavy, medium or light goods vehicles were allowed to enter Delhi borders from January 22, 9 pm, until the full dress rehearsals of the Republic Day parade on January 23. Essential services were exempt from these restrictions.