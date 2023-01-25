Republic Day 2023: Delhi Traffic Police Releases Traffic Advisory, Here Are The Routes To Avoid

Police personnel march past during the full dress rehearsal for Republic Day in Gurugram. (PTI Photo)

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued advisory for Republic Day 2023. It says that the Republic Day parade will start at 1.30am from Vijay Chowk and move towards the Red Fort. It will pass through Dutsepath, Subhash Chandra Bose Golchakkar, Tilak Marg and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg to culminate at the Red Fort. The advisory also says that there will be a related function at India Gate at 9.30am. Keeping in view of all this, elaborate traffic arrangements and restrictions have been put in place along the route, the traffic police said.

Also Read | Indian Army Shares Video Of Army Personnel Practicing For Republic Day Parade

According to Delhi Traffic Police, no traffic will be allowed from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6pm on Wednesday till the Republic Day Parade is over. There will also be no cross-traffic on Kartavyapath from 10pm on Wednesday at Rafi Marg, Janpath and Man Singh Road till the parade is over.

See the advisory:

Traffic Advisory

In view of @republicday2023 Celebrations, certain traffic restrictions will be effective in Delhi.



Commuters are requested to avoid the mentioned routes and plan their journey accordingly.#DPTrafficAdvisorypic.twitter.com/BU4EfJJfuW — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) January 25, 2023

The advisory also mentions that the C-Hexagon of India Gate will remain closed for traffic from 9.15 am on January 26 till the parade crosses Tilak Marg. Also, traffic will not be allowed on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Subhash Marg in both directions from 10.30am.

Commuters have been asked to plan their travel in advance and take alternate routes to avoid any trouble.

However, if the journey is unavoidable, the traffic police has suggested following routes:

North-South corridor: Ring Road-Ashram Chowk-Sarai Kale Khan-IP Flyover-Raj Ghat-Ring Road. Further, the commuters can go from Madrasa, Lodhi Road T-Point to Aurobindo Marg, AIIMS Chowk, Ring Road-Dhaula Kaun Vande Mataram Marg, Shankar Road-Park Street or Mandir Marg.

Ring Road-Ashram Chowk-Sarai Kale Khan-IP Flyover-Raj Ghat-Ring Road. Further, the commuters can go from Madrasa, Lodhi Road T-Point to Aurobindo Marg, AIIMS Chowk, Ring Road-Dhaula Kaun Vande Mataram Marg, Shankar Road-Park Street or Mandir Marg. East-West corridor: Ring Road-Bhairon Road-Mathura Road-Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Rajesh Pilot Marg-Prithvi Raj Road-Safdarjung Road-Kamal Ataturk Marg-Panchsheel Marg-Simo Boliver Marg-Upper Ridge Road/Vande Mataram Marg.

Ring Road-Bhairon Road-Mathura Road-Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Rajesh Pilot Marg-Prithvi Raj Road-Safdarjung Road-Kamal Ataturk Marg-Panchsheel Marg-Simo Boliver Marg-Upper Ridge Road/Vande Mataram Marg. Passengers travelling from South Delhi towards New Delhi Railway Station can take Dhaula Kuan, Vande Mataram Marg, Panchkuian Road, Connaught Place Outer Circle, Chelmsford Road towards Paharganj or Minto Road and Bhavabhuti Marg towards Ajmeri Gate.

People coming from East Delhi can take Boulevard Road via ISBT Bridge, Rani Jhansi Flyover, Jhandewalan Golchakkar, DB Gupta Road, Sheela Cinema Road, Paharganj Bridge and reach New Delhi Railway Station.

People can take Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, Raj Ghat, Chowk Yamuna Bazar, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chatta Rail and Kauria Bridge routes to reach Old Delhi Railway Station from South Delhi.

The advisory further says that bus services will be curtailed at Park Street/Udyan Marg, Kamla Market, Aram Bagh Road (Pahar Ganj), Delhi Secretariat (IG Stadium), Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar), ISBT Kashmiri Gate, Tis Hazari Court, Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Marg), Mori Gate and ISBT Sarai Kale Khan.

Finally, the advisory said that para-jumping by para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, UAS, microlight aircraft, hot air balloons, small powered aircraft, quadcopters or aircraft are prohibited in Delhi till February 15.