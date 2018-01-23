Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For The Republic Day Full Dress Rehearsal A full dress rehearsal will be conducted today on the same route as that of the Parade on Republic Day.

Republic Day 2018: Delhi traffic police has issued a traffic advisory for the full dress rehearsal New Delhi: Three days before the



Delhi traffic police has issued a traffic advisory for the full dress rehearsal day. They tweeted the route and traffic arrangements for the day: TRAFFIC ADVISORY

Traffic Arrangements - Full Dress Rehearsal on 23rd January, 2018 pic.twitter.com/zrTpQltcXC - Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) January 23, 2018

The route for the parade will be: Vijay Chowk - Rajpath - India Gate - Tilak Marg - Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg - Netaji Subhash Marg - Red Fort.



In order to facilitate smooth passage of the Parade, movement of traffic on certain roads leading to the route of the Parade will be restricted as under :-



1. No traffic on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 06.00 pm on January 22nd, 2018 till Parade is over.

2. No cross traffic on Rajpath from 11.00 pm on January 22nd, 2018 at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road till Parade is over.

3. 'C'-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 09.00 am on January 23rd, 2018 till Parade crosses Tilak Marg.

4. From 10.00 am on January 23rd, 2018 traffic on Tilak Marg, BSZ Marg and Subhash Marg will not be allowed on both directions. Cross traffic will only be allowed depending upon the movement of the Parade.



Commuters have been advised to plan their journey in advance accordingly and avoid the route of parade, from 9 am to 12:30 pm.



Bus Services

Movement of the City Bus Services will be curtailed at the following points:-



1. Park Street/Udyan Marg

2. Aram Bagh Road (Pahar Ganj )

3. R/A Kamla Market.

4. Delhi Sachivalaya (IG Stadium)

5. Pragati Maiden (Bhairon Road)

6. Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar)

7. Mori Gate

8. ISBT Kashmiri Gate

9. ISBT Sarai Kale Kha n

10. Tis Hazari Court



Metro Services

Metro services will remain available for commuters at all metro stations during the full dress rehearsal ceremony. However, boarding/de-boarding at the below mentioned station will not be permitted as per schedule given:-



1. Kendriya Sachivalaya and Udyog Bhawan: From 5.00 am till 12 noon

2. Lok Kalyan Marg (Race Course) and Patel Chowk: From 8.45 am to 1200 noon.



Republic Day is also celebrated in state capitals with the presence of the governors of state.



