Rekha Gupta Takes Over As Delhi Chief Minister. What Her Day 1 Looks Like

Delhi's new Chief Minister and first-time MLA Rekha Gupta had a packed schedule on Day 1 of her government.

Soon after taking oath along with her council of ministers of six leaders this afternoon, she went to her office at the Delhi Secretariat and met officials and leaders.

Following the meetings and greetings, the first thing the chief minister did was to call a cabinet meeting.

"We have a cabinet meeting today. We will continuously work towards the mission of Viksit Delhi (developed Delhi), and we will fulfil all the promises that we have made... At 5 pm, we will go to the Yamuna ghat for aarti (prayers). The cabinet meeting will be held at 7 pm," Ms Gupta, a first-time MLA, told reporters.

#WATCH | After assuming the charge, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says, "We have a cabinet meeting today. We will continuously work towards the mission of Viksit Delhi, and we will fulfil all the promises that we have made... At 5 PM, we will go to Yamuna Ghat for aarti. The cabinet... pic.twitter.com/7OURD69kna — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2025

She represents the Shalimar Bagh assembly constituency.

Her council of ministers include Parvesh Singh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj, Kapil Mishra and Pankaj Kumar Singh. They are yet to be assigned portfolios.

The new chief minister's visit to Yamuna ghat is symbolic of the BJP's Delhi victory after a 26-year drought, as the party had come down heavily on the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the condition of the highly polluted river.

The BJP's campaign on cleaning the Yamuna appeared to have worked well, political analysts have said.