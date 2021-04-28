2 Arrested In Delhi For Allegedly Black-Marketing Oxygen Cylinders: Cops

A raid was conducted and the accused was arrested with 2 oxygen cylinders, police said (Representative)

Two people were arrested from west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh for alleged black-marketing of oxygen cylinders, police said on Wednesday, amid heightened demand for the live-saving gas due to surging coronavirus cases in the city.

The accused have been identified as Shrey Oberai (30), a resident of Vikaspuri, and Abhishek Nanda (32), a resident of Shalimar Bagh, they said.

Police said they initiated the action following a tip-off that Oberai was allegedly involved in black-marketing of oxygen cylinders.

A raid was conducted and he was arrested with two oxygen cylinders, police said.

A senior police officer said Oberai told the police that he had purchased these cylinders for Rs 37,000 each and was going to sell them for Rs 50,000 each through social media.

During interrogation, he also said he sells toys online, and that he had procured the cylinders from his associate Nanda. After this, Nanda was also arrested, the officer said.

Five oxygen cylinders in total and a car were recovered from their possession, police said, adding further investigation is underway.