Property Dealer Shoots Self Dead With Licensed Revolver In Delhi: Police

The police of Prashant Vihar police station is investigating the matter. (Representational image)

A property dealer shot himself dead with his licensed revolver in his car in Delhi on Monday night, the police said today.

The man has been identified as Rakesh Chaudhary, aged 51 years.

A suicide note has been found from inside the car in which it is written that since he does not want to live, he is committing suicide. The man is reported to have been under the influence of alcohol when he killed himself.

The police have sent the body for post-mortem.

Mr Chaudhary is survived by wife, a son and a daughter.

The police of Prashant Vihar police station is investigating the matter.