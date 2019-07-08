Pregnant Woman, Husband Commit Suicide In Delhi

Further investigation is currently underway. (Representational)

A married couple committed suicide in Mangolpuri area in the national capital on Sunday, the police said.

According to the police, the woman was pregnant. The bodies have been sent for post mortem and further investigation in the case is currently underway.

