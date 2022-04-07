Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby On Delhi Metro Station Platform

The woman delivered her baby at the Delhi Metro station platform, said CISF.

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) woman constable helped a pregnant woman deliver her baby on the platform of Anand Vihar Metro Station in New Delhi on Thursday.

The woman passenger developed labour pain while waiting for metro at Platform 3 of the metro station, the CISF said.

On the directions of shift in-charge, CISF constable Anamika Kumari immediately reached the spot, it said.

With the help of other women passengers, she helped the woman in labour pain deliver her baby at the platform itself, maintaining the modesty of the woman, a statement said.

The woman and her newborn were then taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

She and her husband thanked the CISF personnel for prompt response and needful assistance during the critical time, said the statement.

The CISF are tasked with the security of airports and railway stations across the country.