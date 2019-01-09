Policeman Killed During Picket Checking In Delhi, Accused Arrested

The policeman's neck was injured after hit by the wheels of the barricades, sources (Representational)

A head constable was killed in a suspected hit-and-run case in Dwarka, the police said today.

A 33-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident which happened on the intervening night of January 7 and 8, they added.

According to the police, head constables Prakash and Guljari Lal were carrying out picket checking duty at the underpass on the Kapashera Dwarka Carriageway, the police said.

At about 1.00 am, a sedan car coming from the underpass-side was signaled to stop but the errant driver smashed the pickets and fled, police said adding one of the barricades fell on Lal and he injured his neck.

Sources said Lal's neck was injured as he was hit by the wheels of the barricades.

The injured policeman was taken to Venkteshwar Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Lal is survived by two sons and a daughter. His daughter is working as a teacher in Kendriya Vidyalaya in Shillong, Meghalya. His sons are unemployed.

Lal, who belonged to Jaipur, joined Delhi Police in 1990. Senior officers rushed to the spot and the body was sent for post-mortem. After the autopsy, the body was escorted to Lal's native place -- Kothputli, Alwar.

Since he sacrificed his life in the line of duty, a guard of honour was given at the time of last rites which was attended by senior police officers.

With Lal's death, a team of officers was formed immediately to recover the vehicle and arrest the accused, the police said.

Police teams were dispatched to check car repair shops in Dwarka and adjoining areas while insurance agents and service stations were also approached by various police teams to collect any intelligence regarding the vehicle involved in the accident, said a senior police officer.

The person, who was rounded up was identified as Nagesh Kapoor (33). During interrogation, he admitted to have committed the crime.

He revealed that he was coming from Gurugram after meeting his friends at around 1.00 am and when the police present at the picket tried to stop him for checking, he got scared and in order to escape hit the police barricades but did not know a policeman was injured in the accident, the officer said.