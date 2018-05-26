Police Solve Gurgaon Murder While Probing Another Woman's Death In Shanti Van The police arrested 22-year-old Gulam Rabbani for allegedly killing his girlfriend Nandini on April 18 in Gurgaon.

New Delhi: In its efforts to solve the murder of an unidentified woman, whose body was found 10 days ago near the Shanti Van, Delhi Police on Friday claimed to have solved the murder of another young woman whose body was found in Gurgaon in April.



The police arrested 22-year-old Gulam Rabbani for allegedly killing his girlfriend Nandini on April 18 in Gurgaon.



According to the police, Rabbani has confessed to slitting her throat and dumping her body near Hero Honda Chowk.



During investigation into the Shanti Van case, which is being monitored by the Delhi High Court, the police claims it received information that the deceased may be Nandini, who has been missing from the area for over a month.



Based on the information, further investigation revealed that she was involved with auto-rickshaw driver Lakshay, who was also known as Gulam Rabbani and Neeraj Jha, police said.



Rabbani, who had been allegedly evading the police, was apprehended with the help of technical surveillance and information from the Minto Road area when he was on his way to Connaught Place from Ramlila Ground, a senior officer said.



During interrogation, he initially tried to mislead the police, but later confessed to having killed Nandini and dumping her body in Gurgaon.



When his claims were cross-checked, it was found that an unidentified female body was found in Gurgaon on April 18 and a case of murder has been lodged there, police said.





