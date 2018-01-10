Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Mukul Jain Missing, CCTV Shows Him Leaving Campus

Police hunt for Mukul Jain, a student of Jawaharlal Nehru University. He has been missing since Monday

Delhi | Edited by | Updated: January 10, 2018 12:56 IST
Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Mukul Jain Missing, CCTV Shows Him Leaving Campus

Mukul Jain, missing JNU student pursuing Ph.D

New Delhi:  Mukul Jain, a student of Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been missing from campus since Monday. Police are looking for him and a missing persons complaint has been filed. Police say CCTV footage shows Mukul leaving the campus from gate number 4 around 12.30 pm on Monday.  

Reports suggest Mukul was last seen on his way to the laboratory. His friends have told the police that he has left his wallet and mobile phone in the laboratory. Police sources say they do not suspect any foul play in the case. Sources also claim Mukul was having 'problem in his relationship' with a friend.

Mukul had returned to the campus after visiting his family in Ghaziabad over the weekend. 29-year-old Mukul Jain is a research scholar from the School of Life Sciences in JNU.

On October 26, 2016 another scholar of JNU, Najeeb Ahmed, went missing from the Mahi-Mandvi hostel after a scuffle with some students, allegedly associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). He has not yet been traced and the CBI is handling case.  

